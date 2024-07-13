Hochul, Adams condemn ‘political violence' in wake of shooting at Trump rally

Former President Donald Trump was doing "fine" and being treated at a local hospital moments after being rushed offstage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

Trump was minutes into his speech when loud noises that sounded like gunshots were heard. When he stood back up, he had blood on the side of his head.

New York politicians quickly joined the cries of many Americans wishing the former president well and condemning any potential violence.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was praying for Trump.

"Any violence against a fellow American is disgusting and unacceptable. We must express political disagreements peacefully, civilly and respectfully. I am praying for the safety and health of former President Trump and all who are attending this event in Pennsylvania," Hochul said in a post on X.

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, said the day's events were "horrific."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"The events that unfolded at today’s rally in Pennsylvania are horrific. Sending my prayers to former President Trump, his family, and everyone who was at today’s event. Political violence has no place in this country. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is surging officers to certain sites across the five boroughs," Adams posted.

A spokesperson for the mayor also confirmed that the New York City Police Department would be increasing presence across the city. That increased presence would also be seen at including at Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, Foley Square, and City Hall.

While we are surging these resources, we want to be very clear that we see no nexus to NYC at this time.



Whatever your politics, we should all be able to agree that violence is wrong & we should be able to disagree peacefully.



Praying for the safety of the former president. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) July 13, 2024

President Joe Biden said he was grateful to hear that Trump was safe and doing well.

"I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," the president said. "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

The president and top New York leaders have all been briefed on the ongoing situation.