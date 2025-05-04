‘Do not mock us': Catholic leaders denounce Trump's AI pope on eve of conclave

The New York State Catholic Conference, which represents the bishops of the state in working with government, accused Donald Trump of mockery after the White House posted an artificial intelligence-generated image of the president dressed as pope.

"There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President," the Catholic Bishops of New York State posted on X. "We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter."

"Do not mock us."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The image featuring Trump in a white cassock and pointed miter, or bishop’s hat, was the topic of several questions during the Vatican’s daily conclave briefing Saturday. Italian and Spanish news reports lamented its poor taste and said it was offensive, given that the period of official mourning is still underway.

There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us. https://t.co/ortxbkDlT5 — NYS Catholic Conference (@NYSCatholicConf) May 3, 2025

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Asked to respond to the criticism, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that, “President Trump flew to Italy to pay his respects for Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he has been a staunch champion for Catholics and religious liberty.”

The post comes days after Trump joked with reporters that he would like to be the next pope. Beyond floating himself for the job, Trump also has put in a plug for Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York.

“I have no preference. I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out a place called New York who's very good. So we'll see what happens,” the president said.

Dolan, 75, is one of 10 U.S. cardinals who will be voting in the conclave, but Trump’s pitch might have cost Dolan support.

The archbishop of New York spoke to reporters about the image at the Vatican.

"I hope [Trump] didn't have anything to do with that," Dolan said Sunday morning. "It wasn't good."

The Vatican is still in the period of nine days of official mourning following Francis' death on April 21. Catholic cardinals have been celebrating daily Masses in his memory and are due to open the conclave to elect his successor on Wednesday.