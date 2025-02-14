Donald Trump

SEE IT: Right outside the Oval Office hangs a framed picture of Trump's mugshot

The newspaper cover sits framed just feet from the president's office

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Plenty of portraits barring historical significance have lined the walls of the White House, but the sighting of a recent addition stands out from the rest.

Photographers positioned in the Oval Office this week snapped several photographs of the President Donald Trump, or at least a picture of him.

Seen hanging just outside the president's office is the front cover of a New York Post issue that features Trump's now-famous mugshot taken in August 2023 when he was arrested in Georgia on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

It's not clear when the newspaper cover, which hangs roughly eye-level in a picture frame, was hung up. One of the first photographs to catch the mugshot appears to have been taken earlier this month, on Feb. 4, when Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Oval Office.

Billionaire Elon Musk (2nd R) looks on as US President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Modi will try to rekindle his bromance with Donald Trump -- and avoid the US president's wrath on tariffs and immigration -- when they meet at the White House. Trump will be pushing for a "fair" trade deal with India, while the two leaders will also discuss a new defense partnership and military sales during the meeting, senior White House officials said. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty
Billionaire Elon Musk (2nd R) looks on as US President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump's deputy chief of staff, Dan Savino, shared a short video that starts by showing off the framed cover before moving into the office of the president.

The aide to the president posted the video to X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY! WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE."

