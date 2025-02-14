Plenty of portraits barring historical significance have lined the walls of the White House, but the sighting of a recent addition stands out from the rest.

Photographers positioned in the Oval Office this week snapped several photographs of the President Donald Trump, or at least a picture of him.

Seen hanging just outside the president's office is the front cover of a New York Post issue that features Trump's now-famous mugshot taken in August 2023 when he was arrested in Georgia on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It's not clear when the newspaper cover, which hangs roughly eye-level in a picture frame, was hung up. One of the first photographs to catch the mugshot appears to have been taken earlier this month, on Feb. 4, when Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Oval Office.

Getty Billionaire Elon Musk (2nd R) looks on as US President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Trump's deputy chief of staff, Dan Savino, shared a short video that starts by showing off the framed cover before moving into the office of the president.

The aide to the president posted the video to X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY! WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE."