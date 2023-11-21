Dognappers steal 6 teacup poodle puppies from Bronx apartment: NYPD

In a dognapping mystery, six teacup poodle puppies have gone missing from an apartment in the Bronx, police said. The dogs' owner said the thieves took an entire litter right out from under their mother, Lucy.

Investigators said the masked puppy bandits had keys to the apartment when they got in around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. The dogs' owner, Margaret, told NBC New York she thinks someone heard about the dogs and wanted them so they stole her set of keys when she was out with friends.

Two people gained access to Margaret's apartment near Vyse Avenue and East 174th Street in Crotona Park and shoved the dogs into a duffle bag before walking out of the building, police said.

"I came home and all the puppies were gone," said Margaret, who did not want her last name used. "Somebody broke in and took all the puppies."

The puppies were old four weeks old at the time of the crime. Margaret said the dogs need to be home getting their shots and feeding with their mom, and without that care, are in danger.

Police released images of the two suspects accused in the case in hopes of finding the puppies.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the missing puppies is asked to call NYPD's CrimeStoppers.