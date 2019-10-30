Shanice, a six year old terrier mix, wants to spend the holiday season with a loving new family after years of being passed over at the shelter.

This November 2 will mark her third year with Associate Humane Societies and this Christmas would make it the fourth Christmas spent in a shelter.

Starting out as a shy, but sweet stray dog from Fairview, New Jersey, Shanice has benefited through the shelter’s Share-A-Pet program, where sponsors are able to visit her regularly, take her on walks and feed her treats, the shelter says. Through engaging in these social interactions, they say Shanice has opened her heart and is ready for adoption.

“She knows all her commands like sit, paw and she loves to play ball,” says Associate Humane Societies Marketing Coordinator Kim Tamborra. “She also loves to relax by snuggling on the couch.”

A recent Instagram post from the shelter about Shanice has touched people's hearts, however she is still yet to find a home.

Known to have a balanced love for energetic activity and lounging around, Shanice is an adaptable dog, lovable in all situations. Given her loyalty, Shanice would like to be an only pet and is looking for an owner that has no other pets.

To take Shanice home, you can visit the Associate Humane Societies Tinton Fall website or visit the shelter at 2960 Shafto Rd, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753.