Dog Rescued from Inside Hot Car on Upper East Side After Owner Left for Hours: Police

Police smashed the passenger side window of an SUV in Manhattan to rescue a dog that had been locked inside the vehicle for several hours on a hot Friday afternoon.

The NYPD was alerted about the vehicle on East 88th Street on the Upper East Side by a caller who said the dog, believed to be an American-Eskimo dog, had been stuck inside the Volvo SUV for hours, police said.

Officers broke the window and unlocked the vehicle's doors. Police said the dog appeared to be in distress and was taken to be treated by veterinarians at the Animal Care Center in Brooklyn.

The whereabouts of the dog's owners were not clear Friday night. If the owner is found, that individual could face criminal charges.