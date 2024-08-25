Dog's cries from inside NYC building's trash compactor brings about rescue, but not in time

A dog was euthanized last week following a disturbing discovery inside a Manhattan building's trash compactor.

The animal was discovered Friday morning at the Governor Alfred E. Smith Houses off South Street in Lower Manhattan, police and ASPCA officials confirmed over the weekend.

A person cleaning out the trash compactor heard the dog calling out from inside around 11 a.m.

The dog was retrieved and quickly handed off to the ASPCA for treatment.

"Sadly, due to severe medical injuries resulting in extreme suffering, this dog, an alleged victim of cruelty, was humanely euthanized to end existing and ongoing pain," an ASPCA spokesperson said.

The NYPD said no arrests had been made in the case but an investigation was ongoing.