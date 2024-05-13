Service dog and handler rescued after getting stuck during swim off Long Island

A man and his service dog needed to be rescued after the canine initially went for a swim in the water off Long Island, then the handler got stuck while trying to help the pooch, according to police.

Police were called just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Oyster Bay after a 34-year-old man let his service dog go for a swim. The dog began to struggle in the waves and got stuck under a dock, police said.

The man told his girlfriend of what happened and she used a GPS tracker in the dog's collar to find them, according to police. The girlfriend informed police of the situation, and the man got in the water to help the dog.

When officers arrived, the canine was out of the water, but the man couldn't get himself out, police said. With the man getting tired in the water, an officer used a life preserver to help him stay above water. The fire department arrived shortly after and got him out using a rescue line.

Neither the man nor the dog suffered any injuries, officials said.