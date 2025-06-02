Does CT really have the best pizza? New billboards in NYC want a ‘pizza' your mind

Connecticut has claimed the title of Pizza Capital of the U.S. and now it's getting saucy as the state boasts about the title on new billboards in New York. The billboards will dare New Yorkers to admit Connecticut has better pizza than them.

The billboards put up by the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism are in iconic spots like Times Square and have messages including "The Nation's Best Pizza - Not You New York." It may be cheesy, but anyone passing by can call 1-844-CTPIZZA or can go online to either agree with Connecticut having the best pizza or argue New York's is better.

You "knead" to know the billboards can be found in the following locations in New York City:

9th Avenue & 40th Street (542 9th Ave.)

260 Moore St., Brooklyn

202 Mott St.

200 W 50th St. (Times Square)

445 6th Ave.

There are also liveboards along the following subway stations in New York City:

34th Street-Herald Square Station

14th Street-Union Square Station

59th Street-Columbus Circle Station

Fulton Street (Financial District)

Nevins Street (Downtown Brooklyn)

Times Square-42nd Street

The State of Connecticut says it is also planning on launching digital campaigns targeting pizza hubs like Chicago, Detroit, and New Jersey. It's history in the baking.