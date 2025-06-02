Connecticut

Does CT really have the best pizza? New billboards in NYC want a ‘pizza' your mind

Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism

Connecticut has claimed the title of Pizza Capital of the U.S. and now it's getting saucy as the state boasts about the title on new billboards in New York. The billboards will dare New Yorkers to admit Connecticut has better pizza than them.

The billboards put up by the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism are in iconic spots like Times Square and have messages including "The Nation's Best Pizza - Not You New York." It may be cheesy, but anyone passing by can call 1-844-CTPIZZA or can go online to either agree with Connecticut having the best pizza or argue New York's is better.

You "knead" to know the billboards can be found in the following locations in New York City:

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
  • 9th Avenue & 40th Street (542 9th Ave.)
  • 260 Moore St., Brooklyn
  • 202 Mott St.
  • 200 W 50th St. (Times Square)
  • 445 6th Ave.

There are also liveboards along the following subway stations in New York City:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
  • 34th Street-Herald Square Station
  • 14th Street-Union Square Station
  • 59th Street-Columbus Circle Station
  • Fulton Street (Financial District)
  • Nevins Street (Downtown Brooklyn)
  • Times Square-42nd Street

The State of Connecticut says it is also planning on launching digital campaigns targeting pizza hubs like Chicago, Detroit, and New Jersey. It's history in the baking.

Local

Roosevelt Island 2 hours ago

What happened in the East River? Search for 15-year-old girl continues

Television 3 hours ago

Tom Llamas ‘excited,' ready to put his stamp on ‘Nightly News' as he takes over

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us