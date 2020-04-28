Doctors Fear Rare Illness Sickening Young NY Children May Be Linked to COVID-19: Source

Inside Mount Sinai's Pediatric ICU this past week, at least two children were suffering from symptoms linked to a serious inflammatory disease, according to a hospital source — an illness which may have stemmed from COVID-19.

The source told NBC New York that at least one of the children tested positive for the coronavirus. Additionally, a young girl was hospitalized at NYU Langone and has been diagnosed with the illness known as Kawasaki disease, the toddler's family said.

While that child has tested negative for COVID-19, doctors suspect a possible link may be her family, with some members having contracted the virus several weeks ago. The good news: her condition seems to be improving.

So what it Kawasaki disease? It causes swelling and redness in blood vessels throughout the body that most often effects young children, ages 5 and younger. Symptoms include rash, peeling skin and a lasting fever for nearly a week, as well as red eyes and gastrointestinal distress. Due to the inflamed blood vessels, Kawasaki can lead to heart damage and possibly even death, if untreated.

On Sunday, pediatricians in the UK warned of a small but troubling rise in children with the condition. The recent diagnosed and possible cases in NYC hospitals raises the question: Is New York seeing what British health officials were worried about when they issued an alert over the weekend?

"I'm very worried about the early signs that in rare cases there's an impact of an autoimmune response in children that causes a significant disease," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said about the rise of Kawasaki cases. "There are some children who have died who didn't have underlying health conditions that I know of."

British officials have suspected less than 20 cases in the UK, but it is by no means a small development. The lone population that had not been impacted as heavily by COVID was children. Since the beginning of March, 273 children in the city had been hospitalized with confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the Health Department reporting five deaths among those (two others died, but were never tested). But now children may face a new risk.

"It's important that doctors recognize there can be an association between COVID and Kawasaki, but I don't want to add another layer of fear and irrational emotion to this disease," said NYU Langone's Dr. Jennifer Lighter. "I feel like parents are panicked or scared enough."

Both NYU Langone and Mount Sinai Hospital declined to comment on their specific pediatric patients. The city told NBC New York that because Kawasaki is not a disease that is automatically reported to them like COVID, they can't say if there's been a spike in the number of cases here.

"I want parents to do what they've always done. If their child has a fever for five days, take their child to the pediatrician," said Lighter.