Do You Know This Man? NYPD Seeks Help Identifying Unconscious Man

Do you recognize this man?

That's the question the NYPD is asking of the public after a man was found unconscious in a Brooklyn neighborhood over the weekend.

Police say the man was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Sheepshead Bay, unresponsive and in serious condition. EMS took the man to a hospital.

The man is believed to be in his late 40s to early 50s. He's roughly 5-foot-8, has salt and pepper hair and a tattoo "of what appears to be a bird" on his left forearm.

The NYPD asks anyone who might know information about the man to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).