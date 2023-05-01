Brooklyn

Do You Know This Man? NYPD Seeks Help Identifying Unconscious Man

The man has a unique tattoo on his arm police hope will help identify him

By NBC New York Staff

NYPD

Do you recognize this man?

That's the question the NYPD is asking of the public after a man was found unconscious in a Brooklyn neighborhood over the weekend.

Police say the man was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Sheepshead Bay, unresponsive and in serious condition. EMS took the man to a hospital.

The man is believed to be in his late 40s to early 50s. He's roughly 5-foot-8, has salt and pepper hair and a tattoo "of what appears to be a bird" on his left forearm.

The NYPD asks anyone who might know information about the man to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

