Do You Know This Boy? Cops Seek Help Identifying Toddler Found Alone in NYC

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a 2-year-old boy found alone at a Bronx street corner a day ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Cops responding to a 911 call around 9 p.m. found the toddler at the corner of Randall and Olmstead avenues, in the Castle Hill neighborhood. He was alone.

A 29-year-old witness made the report after finding the boy by himself, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the child doesn't speak but appears to be in good health. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released a photo of the boy (above). Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.