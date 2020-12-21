FDNY Truck Crashes Into Brooklyn Building While Responding to Call

A New York City fire truck crashed into a vehicle and a building as firefighters were responding to a call late Sunday, leaving several people with minor injuries.

Police say the FDNY vehicle struck a Mercedes driven by a civilian near Avenue U and East 4th Street in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn around 11:30 p.m. before it rammed into the building at 439 Avenue U.

Details of the incident are unclear but authorities say the civilian driver and six firefighters are in stable condition.

Multiple people who live on the second floor of the building had to be evacuated because authorities were concerned about the structural integrity of the apartments.

The FDNY did not provide details on the involvement of the Mercedes but said that the fire truck was responding to a report of a structural fire at 8750 Bay Parkway. Other responding firefighters later determined there was no fire there.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.