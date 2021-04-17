DMX

DMX Memorial Eyed for Brooklyn's Barclays Center Next Weekend

NBC Universal, Inc.

A memorial is being planned to remember the life of rapper DMX at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn next weekend, a source familiar with the plan tells News 4.

More details are expected next week but preliminary planning is underway for an afternoon memorial on Saturday, April 24.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The event would be for family and friends only, the source said. There will be no public tickets available as the arena must limit event attendance to 10 percent capacity.

News

Brooklyn 7 hours ago

Driver Faces Possible Federal Charges for Molotov Cocktail Thrown at Cops: Sources

vaccine eligibility 12 hours ago

No Appointment Needed: New Yorkers 50+ Can Get Vaccinated at These NYC Sites

Although the memorial will be a private in-person event, News 4 was told the event will be livestreamed.

DMX's fans gathered in Mount Vernon, where the rapper was born, on Wednesday to mourn the 50-year-old who died last week after suffering a heart attack.

The Grammy-nominated performer, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died in White Plains last Friday after suffering "catastrophic cardiac arrest." The rapper's family was by his side when he died.

DMX released seven albums, earned three Grammy nominations and was named favorite rap/hip-hop artist at the 2000 American Music Awards over the course of his storied musical career. 

Fans gathered in Mount Vernon, where the rapper was born, on Wednesday to mourn the loss of the 50-year-old rapper.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

DMXBrooklynBarclays CenterWhite Plains
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us