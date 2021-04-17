DMX Memorial Eyed for Brooklyn's Barclays Center Next Weekend

A memorial is being planned to remember the life of rapper DMX at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn next weekend, a source familiar with the plan tells News 4.

More details are expected next week but preliminary planning is underway for an afternoon memorial on Saturday, April 24.

The event would be for family and friends only, the source said. There will be no public tickets available as the arena must limit event attendance to 10 percent capacity.

Although the memorial will be a private in-person event, News 4 was told the event will be livestreamed.

DMX's fans gathered in Mount Vernon, where the rapper was born, on Wednesday to mourn the 50-year-old who died last week after suffering a heart attack.

The Grammy-nominated performer, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died in White Plains last Friday after suffering "catastrophic cardiac arrest." The rapper's family was by his side when he died.

DMX released seven albums, earned three Grammy nominations and was named favorite rap/hip-hop artist at the 2000 American Music Awards over the course of his storied musical career.

