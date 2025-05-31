Divers return to East River in search of missing 15-year-old girl

An NYPD dive team is back in the East River near Roosevelt Island on Saturday searching for a 15-year-old girl who reportedly went missing in the water the day before, police said.

Divers from the NYPD and FDNY searched Friday for the girl on reports she went into the water and didn't come out, officials said.

The report of a person drowning came was called into first responders around 12:15 p.m. Friday. FDNY divers did not find anyone in the water after a search and turned over the scene to the NYPD, which continued to search using harbor units, according to both departments.

Using ladders and rope, divers went into the East River to search for the missing girl in the area just below the bridge that connects Roosevelt Island to Long Island City. NYPD Harbor Unit vessels in the water were likely using side scanning sonar to try and locate the teen.

In the air, a NYPD helicopter and a drone scanned the water.

A pair of white sneakers, a jacket and some books were placed neatly by guardrail – as if someone had taken them off before climbing over and going into the water.

No information was available on what may have led to the incident or who crews were searching for other than a female teenager. The search was halted later in the evening.

The East River has been known to have a strong current and the visibility is extremely poor below the surface of the water. It is also a busy corridor for vessels, as a NYC Ferry line runs from East 90th Street to the island.