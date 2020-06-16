caught on camera

Disturbing Video Shows Random Attack, Hydrant Head Smash of 92-Year-Old Woman in Manhattan

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition after Friday's attack

A 31-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with an apparently random attack on a 92-year-old woman in Manhattan four days ago, police said Tuesday.

No charges have yet been filed against the man, who was taken to a local precinct after his apprehension. Police believe he may be the person seen on disturbing video shoving the 92-year-old woman to the ground on Third Avenue between 15th and 16th streets on Friday afternoon.

The woman hit her head on a fire hydrant as she was pushed. Jarring surveillance footage captured the attack. It shows the woman walking along the street. A man is seen approaching her from the opposite direction.

As they pass, the man calmly flicks out one arm and topples the woman, along with her shopping cart, to the pavement. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

