Disturbing Video Shows Children Being Abused on NYC Subway Platform

Shocking and disturbing video from a subway platform in the Bronx shows what appears to be an adult abusing two children as they sit and wait for a train.

Video of the incident was captured by subway riders from the other side of the tracks on Jan. 22 around 9 p.m. at the Fordham Road/Jerome Avenue stop. The five-minute clip, which was posted online, shows a man sitting in between the kids, screaming at them and even landing two closed-fist punched to the neck and face of one child.

One of the young children is grabbed before being violently shaken around by his hair. Some of the video is upsetting enough that NBC New York has chosen not to share it, but it has activists in the area up in arms. Bronx community activist Tony Herbert said that the man seen in the video "needs to go to jail," while asking the public's help identifying the young children.

NYPD detectives on Wednesday were going to local businesses, trying to match the man's face to any surveillance video in the area. Police were also trying to match the orange shopping bags with other stores giving out bags of that color. Transit Police Chief Kathleen O'Reilly sent out a tweet about the incident, saying that detectives are investigating and asking for anyone with information to come forward.

We’re aware of a video on social media that depicts 2 children on a subway platform being struck by an adult that is accompanying them. @NYPDDetectives are looking into this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to share it with @NYPDTips. — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) January 27, 2021

The video also has gained the attention of the Administration for Children's Services, with an agency representative saying that their "top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all children in New York City." The representative added that ACS is investigating the case along with the NYPD.

Many in the neighborhood are concerned for the safety of the children at home.

"At the end of the day, we need to get him off the street and send a message. Do not put your hands on a child the way he did," Herbert said.