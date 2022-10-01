Disturbing Images Show Man Pin Woman Against Wall, Assault Her in NYC Building

The NYPD released disturbing video of a sexual assault in Chinatown last weekend in hopes of getting the public's help tracking down the perpetrator.

Authorities said the man sexually assaulted the woman after pinning her against the wall of an apartment building near Market Street and Madison Street. The attack happened Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m.

The surveillance video shows part of the attack where the unidentified man forcibly kisses the woman and gropes her before running off. Police said he had following the woman into the building.

Last seen running toward Catherine Street, police said he was wearing a beige Yankees cap, a plaid collared shirt, light colored sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).