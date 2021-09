A distraught man leapt from a 12-story building in Yonkers On Monday in an apparent suicide attempt, police said, and in doing so killed another man.

The Yonkers Police Department said that the 25-year-old man jumped from the roof of the building and onto a parking garage below. It was there that he fell onto a 61-year-old man, killing both, according to police.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and family members, as well as reviewing surveillance footage.