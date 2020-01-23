Dispute in Hell’s Kitchen Leads to Gunfire, Car Crash, Leaving One Man Dead

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday morning following a dispute in New York City that led to a car crash into a dealership.

Police say an argument broke out around 1:30 a.m. near West 51st Street and 10th Avenue and the victim was shot in his upper back. The unidentified man then got into his SUV and tried to drive away.

He didn't make it far before crashing into a Cadillac dealership on 11th Avenue. The vehicle he drove had an official New York state license but it didn't belong to the car, according to the NYPD.

There was another person in the vehicle with him but it wasn't immediately clear what his involvement was in the incident.

The gunshot victim was transported to a nearby hospital and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No one has been arrested and no other information was immediately available.