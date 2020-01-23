Hell's Kitchen

Dispute in Hell’s Kitchen Leads to Gunfire, Car Crash, Leaving One Man Dead

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday morning following a dispute in New York City that led to a car crash into a dealership.

Police say an argument broke out around 1:30 a.m. near West 51st Street and 10th Avenue and the victim was shot in his upper back. The unidentified man then got into his SUV and tried to drive away.

He didn't make it far before crashing into a Cadillac dealership on 11th Avenue. The vehicle he drove had an official New York state license but it didn't belong to the car, according to the NYPD.

Local

Education 13 mins ago

NY Expands Health Probe of Long Island School District as Middle School Kids Relocate

Michael Avenatti 11 hours ago

Judge: No Keeping Stormy and Trump Out of NY Avenatti Trial

There was another person in the vehicle with him but it wasn't immediately clear what his involvement was in the incident.

The gunshot victim was transported to a nearby hospital and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No one has been arrested and no other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Hell's Kitchenshooting
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us