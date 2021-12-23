Dispute Between Boyfriend, Ex Leaves NYC School Safety Agent Dead, Sources Say

A New York City school safety agent is dead after her boyfriend and her ex got into a dispute that escalated into gunfire, police sources said.

Cops responded early Thursday morning to a report of shots fired on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard and found three 27-year-olds wounded. One of them, a woman shot in the torso and leg, later died at Mount Sinai-Queens.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police sources involved in the investigation say a dispute broke out between the woman's boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend, leading them to pull guns on each other. The ex fired, the sources say, and the deceased, her boyfriend and another woman were hit.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.