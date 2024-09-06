‘Disgusting': Bill DeBlasio draws ire of social media after putting coconut flakes on pizza

Reactions ranged from "criminal" to "amazing" after former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio posted a video to social media showing the city's former chief executive putting coconut flakes on a slice.

DeBlasio, who left office in 2021, posted the video to X on Wednesday.

In the video, he doesn't say a word. He just sprinkles a bag of sweetened coconut onto a slice of cheese pizza.

Some users said they thought it was a "coded message."

"This is a crime against humanity," declared one user.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"Even the ninja turtles would never," said another user.

A few replies did praise the former mayor's action.

I am hungry. I will eat pizza today. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) September 5, 2024

As a self-described "Proud Brooklynite," the video definitely raises questions.

Back in 2014, DeBlasio received criticism for eating pizza with a fork and knife.

"In my ancestral homeland, it is more typical to eat with a fork and knife," he said at the time. "I have been in Italy a lot and I have picked up the habit for certain types of pizza."