‘Disgusting': Bill DeBlasio draws ire of social media after putting coconut flakes on pizza

By NBC New York Staff

Reactions ranged from "criminal" to "amazing" after former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio posted a video to social media showing the city's former chief executive putting coconut flakes on a slice.

DeBlasio, who left office in 2021, posted the video to X on Wednesday.

In the video, he doesn't say a word. He just sprinkles a bag of sweetened coconut onto a slice of cheese pizza.

Some users said they thought it was a "coded message."

"This is a crime against humanity," declared one user.

"Even the ninja turtles would never," said another user.

A few replies did praise the former mayor's action.

As a self-described "Proud Brooklynite," the video definitely raises questions.

Back in 2014, DeBlasio received criticism for eating pizza with a fork and knife.

"In my ancestral homeland, it is more typical to eat with a fork and knife," he said at the time. "I have been in Italy a lot and I have picked up the habit for certain types of pizza."

