Diocese of Brooklyn Creates Office for Protection of Children and Young People

The Diocese of Brooklyn has created an Office for Protection of Children and Young People to enhance its safe environment protocols to further address allegations of childhood sexual abuse within the Church.

“After having gone through the IRCP and the CVA, and after listening sessions I held with the faithful, I wanted to strengthen the work of the Diocese with respect to these issues, so I felt a reorganization was in order. The Diocese of Brooklyn has worked hard to implement the requirements of the Dallas Charter since 2002 and has been nationally recognized for its robust Victim Assistance Ministry. This move will solidify our ability to continue to provide safe environments for the faithful of the Diocese of Brooklyn and pastoral care for survivors of abuse,” Rev. Nicholas DiMarzio, Bishop of Brooklyn, said in a statement.

In June 2002, the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People -- a comprehensive set of procedures and guidelines -- was established by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in order to address allegations of sexual abuse of minors by clergy members. The Charter also includes guidelines for reconciliation, healing, accountability, and prevention of future acts of abuse.

Jasmine Salazar, LMSW, currently the Diocese of Brooklyn Victim Assistance Coordinator and Vice-Chancellor, has been named the Director of the Office for Protection of Children and Young People.

“The work as Victim Assistance Coordinator has been both challenging and deeply fulfilling. Being able to work with those who are survivors of abuse and accompanying them on their journey has been a true honor and privilege. This new role will enable me to continue with this work as well as collaborate with other committed individuals who seek to bring hope and healing to the faithful,” said Salazar, who has been the Victim Assistance Coordinator since 2013.

The Office of Victim Assistance was established to assist those who are victims of childhood sexual abuse by a member of the clergy, a diocesan employee or a diocesan volunteer.

Salazar’s new role became effective Nov. 5.