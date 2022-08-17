Diner Fractures Diner's Skull in Unprovoked Knockout Punch on NYC Street

A 52-year-old restaurant patron was brutally beaten by another diner who followed him outside the eatery, put on a pair of gloves and punched him in the face in a wordless attack before walking back inside, authorities say.

Jarring footage of the Friday attack in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant on 188th Street in Fordham Heights around 10:45 p.m. shows the victim on the street. A man is seen walking up behind him, arms folded low behind his back. He stands behind the victim, then slugs him violently with his right arm, immediately rendering him unconscious on the ground.

Then he stands over the motionless victim, looking down on him for a moment, before walking away.

Cops say it appears the victim had left the restaurant and stopped just outside of it when he saw several people talking. That's when the attacker came from behind him, donned the gloves and socked him in the head. The victim suffered a skull fracture, broken cheekbone and brain bleeding in the attack. He was said to be hospitalized in critical condition.

Police released surveillance of the attack (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.