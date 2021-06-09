New Jersey

Did You Feel It? Small Morning Earthquake Rumbles New Jersey

It was the fourth earthquake to hit the state in the last 12 months

USGS

You may not have noticed it, but there was an actual earthquake in New Jersey on Wednesday morning,

A magnitude 2.4 quake struck just south of Tuckerton at 7:52 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The quake was relatively shallow, at a depth of just over 3 miles, and nearly two dozen people noted feeling it in the USGS's reporting system. The shaking was categorized as "moderate," with the expectation of only very light damage.

News

justin wallace 12 mins ago

Accused Murderer of 10-Year-Old NYC Boy Due in Court as Community Grieves

COVID-19 2 hours ago

10 More NY Kids to Win College Scholarships Wednesday; NYC Deploys Vaccine Vans to Libraries

Earthquakes are not necessarily unusual in the state; Wednesday's temblor was the fourth in the last 12 months, per government data.

According to the state's Department of Environmental Protection, New Jersey is actually considered overdue for a moderate earthquake, much like the magnitude 5.5 quake that hit in 1884.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyEarthquakes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us