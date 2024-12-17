Burlington County

Caught on cam: $10,000 worth of merch stolen from NJ Dick's Sporting Goods

Thieves made off with $10,000 worth of Nike and North Face gear from the Mount Laurel Dick's Sporting Goods on Dec. 13, 2024, Mount Laurel police say

By Dan Stamm

A group of mostly masked people raided $10,000 worth of Nike and North Face gear from a New Jersey Dick's Sporting Goods store before driving off, police said.

The heist took place around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at the Dick's store along Nixon Drive -- adjacent to the Moorestown Mall -- in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, police said in a Facebook post.

The social media post from Mount Laurel police included an image of a man carrying a armful of clothing and a photo of the white getaway Acura TLX Type S sedan.

"The pictured male suspect and four other masked males stole North Face and Nike merchandise valued at approximately $10,000.00 and left the store without rendering payment," police wrote.

On the way out, the shoplifters did about another $200 in damage to the store, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the theft or the suspects to call them at 856-234-8300. Tipsters can confidentially leave info at 856-234-1414, ext. 1599, police said.

