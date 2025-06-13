4 detainees at Newark ICE facility missing, senior officials say

Four people detained at an immigration detention center in New Jersey have gone missing, according to two senior officials.

The detainees were being held at the Delaney Hall facility in Newark, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been holding individuals who are facing possible deportation. The four people were unaccounted for Thursday night, and federal authorities were looking into whether they were still on the grounds of the facility, or had somehow escaped, senior officials said.

Local and state authorities were notified of the missing detainees, and some additional resources were called in to assist with the situation, according to the senior officials.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.