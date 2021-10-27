Prosecutors in New Jersey confirm they are investigating a homicide Wednesday at an address linked to a renowned bicycle maker, though few details were given.

In a statement just before noon, Bergen County prosecutors said their Major Crimes Unit and Northvale Police Department members responded to a Ludlow Avenue address around 8:30 a.m. after getting a report someone was found dead there.

Officers searched the building to be sure there was no ongoing community threat, prosecutors say, and took a suspect into custody. No other individuals are believed to have been involved. No details on the suspect or the victim were provided.

The Ludlow Avenue address authorities responded to is linked to Jamis Bicycles, an international bicycle maker and distributor that sells to retailers in dozens of countries and hundreds of locations across the United States, many of them local.

Prices for its bicycles range from about $2,000 to $500. The company debuted its first bicycle in 1979 and "has since built a reputation as a brand unmatched in performance, value, and style," according to its website.

Its bikes have since been used by professional athletes in international and United States racing championships, among other high-profile events.

Additional details in the case are expected to be released by investigators later Wednesday.