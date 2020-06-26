Despite No Parade, NYC Celebrates Pride Weekend Virtually and With New Focus

Friday night in Greenwich Village presented a tamed-down version of the party-like atmosphere it 's known for this time each year, as the city ramps up to celebrate Pride Weekend.

This year, there are still plenty of Pride flags hanging, people enjoying some time outside and able to grab a drink at the iconic Stonewall Inn (well, at least outside of it). But what’s missing on this final weekend of June: Pride parade set-ups.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual parade – which would’ve been celebrating its 50th year – has been forced off the streets for the first time in its history. However, the celebration has gone virtual. An online rally kicked off a weekend of virtual events hosted by NYC Pride, with music and conversations about diversity and inclusion.

“If you are watching and you are someone who can open up a door for someone who is less fortunate, be a champion for that person’s potential,” said activist Ashlee Marie Preston.

Pride weekend may look different this year, but the celebrations will continue, Rana Novini reports.

While NYC Pride organizers say 2020 is still a celebration, this year there are serious conversations to be had – about racism, and of violence against the transgender community, particularly those of color who are killed at a disproportionate rate.

“Whether it be racism, whether it be a marginalized community – it’s really about us standing and being allies of those communities and those voices,” said Paul Andersen, the owner of the Chelsea restaurant Champignon.

The smaller band of revelers (at least compared to other years) who went to the Stonewall Inn Friday evening said they’re finding ways to keep Pride alive, and to join forces with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Even though the parade was cancelled, there will still be a Queer Liberation March against police brutality starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at Foley Square. There is also a 24-hour virtual Pride celebration that kicked off at 1 a.m. Saturday and lasts into Sunday.