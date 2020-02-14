Derailment Impacts Service for Certain Amtrak Trains In and Out NY Penn Station

A rail work vehicle derailment in the Empire Tunnel in Manhattan is impacting Amtrak service in and out New York Penn Station for certain northbound trains, according to Amtrak.

At about 11:16 p.m. Thursday, a cement truck derailed in the Empire Tunnel, Amtrak says.

The cause is still under investigation and Amtrak is working to rerail the equipment, according to the agency.

Although no injuries have been reported, service is impacted in and out of New York Penn Station for trains traveling to or from Albany and other points north on the Empire Line, Amtrak says, adding that trains to and from Boston are not affected.

Among the trains impacted are: Empire Trains 230 and 232. These two trains will terminate at Yonkers, while Empire Train 233 will originate at Yonkers.

Amtrak passengers will be accommodated on Metro-North trains from Grand Central Terminal to YNY, the agency says.

Additionally, Train 234 was cancelled, and Trains 63 and 69 will combine to operate as one train between New York Penn Station and Albany, where it will then resume as two trains at Albany, according to Amtrak.

For the latest commuter information, see below: