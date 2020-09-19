Times Square

Demonstrators Arrested at NYC Protest Against ICE, Police

Police arrest at least 50 anti-ICE protestors
Demonstrators were arrested Saturday in New York City's Times Square while protesting federal immigration officials and city police, authorities said.

City police said in an email to The Associated Press that “several” protesters were taken into custody, but did not release details of the charges.

Dozens of people were reportedly arrested when they refused to move from a city street where they sat down and blocked traffic.

Many protesters accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of mistreating migrants, including claims that migrants were subjected to questionable hysterectomies at a detention center in Georgia. ICE's acting director, Tony Pham, said Friday that the agency was looking into the allegations and if they are true officials would “make the corrections necessary.”

Other demonstrators shouted “Black Lives Matter” and “abolish the police.”

No injuries were reported.

