Delta, American Airlines Suspending All U.S. Flights to China

Delta and American Airlines announced Friday they have decided to temporarily suspend all U.S. flights to China. Delta's suspension begins next week -- and lasting through April. American Airlines flights will be halted as of today. The suspensions are due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus that has infected nearly 10,000 people and killed more than 200 across the globe.

Between now and Feb. 5, Delta will continue to operate flights to ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so, the company said.

The last China-bound Delta flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, Feb. 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 5. The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve.

Customers whose travel plans are affected can go to the My Trips section of delta.com to help them understand their options, including:

Reaccommodation to flights after April 30

Requesting a refund

Contacting Delta to discuss additional options.

Changes to the schedule will be effective on delta.com beginning Feb. 1.

For customers with bookings on flights through Feb. 5, Delta will continue to offer a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for U.S.-China flights.

Delta currently operates 42 weekly flights between the U.S. and China, including daily service connecting Beijing and Detroit and Seattle, and Shanghai and Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle.