Decomposing Body Discovered in Garbage Can Off FDR Drive in East Harlem

An unidentified body was found decomposing in a garbage can in New York City was found early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a 911 call in East Harlem to the FDR Drive Promenade for reports of an unconscious person. Police arrived to the scene around 2:40 a.m. to find the decomposing body inside a garbage can, the NYPD said.
EMS was also called to the scene to officially pronounce the individual deceased, according to police. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.
The Daily News reported that a man collecting cans near East 112th Street noticed a strong smell coming from the garbage can and discovered the body inside.
The police investigation is ongoing.
