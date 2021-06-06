Decomposing Body Discovered in Garbage Can Off FDR Drive in East Harlem

An unidentified body was found decomposing in a garbage can in New York City was found early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call in East Harlem to the FDR Drive Promenade for reports of an unconscious person. Police arrived to the scene around 2:40 a.m. to find the decomposing body inside a garbage can, the NYPD said.

EMS was also called to the scene to officially pronounce the individual deceased, according to police. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

The Daily News reported that a man collecting cans near East 112th Street noticed a strong smell coming from the garbage can and discovered the body inside.

The police investigation is ongoing.