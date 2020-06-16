Debut of New Bronco on OJ Simpson’s Birthday Is ‘Pure Coincidence,’ Ford Says

The new-look SUV will be unveiled July 9

A sign sits outside of Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on May 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ford has picked a peculiar day to unveil its reborn Bronco SUV — July 9, O.J. Simpson's birthday.

Simpson has been indelibly linked to the car since police pursued him in a white Bronco on Los Angeles freeways on June 17, 1994 — a slow-speed chase that was viewed on national TV by 95 million people.

Simpson — whose full name is Orenthal James Simpson — was wanted in the slayings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted the following year in one of the most closely watched murder trials in American history.

The timing of the new Bronco's debut is “a pure coincidence,” Ford spokesman Mike Levine told NBC News.

for more on this story, go to NBC News.

