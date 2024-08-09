Travel

Severe weather threatens: Check flight delays and cancellations at tri-state airports

Rain and storms are affecting flights at major tri-state airports Friday, and disruptions are only expected to mount over the day as the severe weather threat intensifies.

If you're traveling, it is important to not only check weather updates, but also to check the status of your flight directly with the airline you are using. Scroll down to find your airline and check if your flight has been delayed or canceled.

Get the latest on the forecast here.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Remember to also check with Storm Team 4 to find out the latest weather conditions in the area.

NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
LAGUARDIA AIRPORT
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

TravelStorm Team 4Severe weatherJFK AirportNewark Airport
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us