Severe weather threatens: Check flight delays and cancellations at tri-state airports

Rain and storms are affecting flights at major tri-state airports Friday, and disruptions are only expected to mount over the day as the severe weather threat intensifies.
If you're traveling, it is important to not only check weather updates, but also to check the status of your flight directly with the airline you are using. Scroll down to find your airline and check if your flight has been delayed or canceled.
Get the latest on the forecast here.
Remember to also check with Storm Team 4 to find out the latest weather conditions in the area.
NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
