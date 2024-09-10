Here are the debate rules for Trump vs Harris tonight

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will meet for the first time face-to-face Tuesday night for perhaps their only debate, a high-pressure opportunity to showcase their starkly different visions for the country after a tumultuous campaign summer.

And there are, of course, some rules.

ABC released the rules of the debate last week. Both Harris and Trump campaigns agreed to them.

Here are the details:

The debate will be 90 minutes with two commercial breaks.

The two seated moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, will be the only people asking questions.

A coin flip was held virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to determine podium placement and order of closing statements; former President Donald Trump won the coin toss and chose to select the order of statements. The former president will offer the last closing statement, and Vice President Harris selected the right podium position on screen (stage left).

Candidates will be introduced by the moderators.

The candidates enter upon introduction from opposite sides of the stage; the incumbent party will be introduced first.

No opening statements; closing statements will be two minutes per candidate.

Candidates will stand behind podiums for the duration of the debate.

Props or prewritten notes are not allowed onstage.

No topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.

Candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

Candidates will have two-minute answers to questions, two-minute rebuttals, and one extra minute for follow-ups, clarifications, or responses.

Candidates’ microphones will be live only for the candidate whose turn it is to speak and muted when the time belongs to another candidate.

Candidates will not be permitted to ask questions of each other.

Campaign staff may not interact with candidates during commercial breaks.

Moderators will seek to enforce timing agreements and ensure a civilized discussion.

There will be no audience in the room.