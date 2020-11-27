Deaths Rise in Western NY as State Breaks Testing Record 2nd Straight Day

What to Know Gov. Cuomo said 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state on Thursday — a record high for the second straight day

Coronavirus cases continued climbing Friday in New York and hospitalizations rose even as the state recorded a record high in testing for COVID-19.

Western New York’s positivity rate spiked to a seven-day average of 6.28 percent, outpacing other parts of the state, according to figures released by the state. And Erie County, which includes Buffalo, reported more coronavirus deaths — six — than any other county in the state for a second consecutive day.

The state reported 8,176 new cases, the figures show, and statewide hospitalizations climbed to 3,103.

“We’re seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state,” Cuomo said in a news release. “It started with the fall, and it’s going to continue and probably worsen in the winter.”

Cuomo insisted this week that New York is “doing phenomenally well” compared to the rest of the country.

The governor said 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state on Thursday — a record high for the second straight day.

In New Jersey, more than 4,100 new cases of the virus were reported on Friday and 19 people died, Gov. Murphy announced on Twitter. The state's positivity rate rose above 11 percent while the number of people in the hospital dropped.

The U.S. reached 13 million diagnosed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, another milestone in a month riddled with them.

It was the fourth such marker the country has counted in November, which has seen 3.8 million cases of the coronavirus. The U.S. is on pace to tally more than 4 million cases this month alone, more than doubling the previous record of 1.9 million cases set in October.