Death of Brooklyn Boy, 4, Found in Bed With Blunt Force Trauma Is Homicide: Police

A 4-year-old boy who was found unconscious in his bed and later pronounced dead over the weekend had blunt force trauma to his torso, according to the Medical Examiner.

Aisyn Gonzalez of Brooklyn was taken to Woodhull hospital on Saturday, Sept. 11, after he was found unresponsive, the NYPD said over the weekend. It's unclear who found him or what led to the injury to his body.

Gonzalez's death has now been deemed a homicide, police said Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the boy's death is ongoing.