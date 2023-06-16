Death of 2-month-old found in Staten Island home ruled homicide: Medical examiner

The death of a 2-month-old boy found inside a Staten Island apartment has been deemed a homicide, the city's medical examiner ruled.

The infant, identified as Paulie Khan, was found inside a condo on Arden Avenue around noon on March 8, police said. The child was unconscious and unresponsive by first responders, with no obvious signs of injuries at the time.

The baby boy was taken to Staten Island University South Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While the nature of death was determined to be a homicide, a cause of death has not yet been determined. An investigation remains ongoing.