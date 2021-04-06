What to Know State authorities say a driver involved in a crash in southern New Jersey stole a police vehicle and led officers on a chase that ended when an officer shot and killed him.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office says the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Monday in Buena Vista, and police there soon responded along with officers from nearby Franklin Township.

After a Franklin officer got out his cruiser, authorities say a male driver involved in the crash got in the police vehicle and drove away. Officers pursued the cruiser and the chase soon ended in another area of Buena Vista. where an “encounter” between the man and police ended in the shooting.

A driver involved in a crash in southern New Jersey stole a police car and led officers on a chase that ended when an officer shooting and killing him, the state Attorney General's office said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Monday in Buena Vista, and police there soon responded along with officers from nearby Franklin Township.

After a Franklin officer got out his cruiser, a male driver involved in the crash got in the police vehicle and drove away, authorities said. Officers pursued the cruiser and the chase soon ended in another area of Buena Vista. where an “encounter” between the man and police ensued, according to the attorney general’s office.

Further details on the encounter were not disclosed, but authorities said it ended when a Franklin officer shot and killed the man, whose name was not released. The shooting will be investigated by the attorney general's office, which is standard policy when an officer fires his weapon.

It did not appear that anyone was injured in the initial crash, which remains under investigation.