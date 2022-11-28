Deadly Job Site Fall at UWS High-Rise Under Investigation

A member of a Manhattan high-rise construction crew died after falling from the 15th story of a building Monday morning, city officials said.

The tragic incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m. at a 23-story building on West End Avenue on the Upper West Side, spokespeople with the FDNY and DOB confirmed.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

A DOB spokesperson said the worker was installing netting on the 15th floor around a support scaffold at the time of the fall.

The building's owners, the spokesperson added, had active work permits for façade repair and the supported scaffold.