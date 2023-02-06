‘Dead' Woman at Long Island Funeral Home Turns Out to Be Alive: Police

An 82-year-old woman who "died" at a Long Island nursing home over the weekend gave funeral home staff quite a shock when she was found to be breathing about 49 minutes after her arrival, authorities say.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

She was taken to O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place around 1:30 p.m., and it didn't take 45 minutes from that point before personnel noticed she was breathing. The woman was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate update on her condition Monday.

The case is being referred to the New York State Attorney General's Office for investigation.