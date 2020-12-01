Dead Pig Left on NJ Rabbi's Doorstop Being Investigated as Bias Harassment: Police

A dead pig was left outside a New Jersey rabbis doorstep over the weekend in what police are investigating as bias harassment.

Lakewood police say someone placed the animal carcass outside a local rabbi’s home on Treetop Lane sometime between midnight to 7 a.m. Saturday. The incident was first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

Investigators are pursuing "several leads" in the apparent bias incident, police said, and the investigation could be concluded soon.

No other information was immediately available.