Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say.

The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said.

It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up there, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine who he was and how he died.