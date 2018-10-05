Dead Body Found in New Jersey's Elizabeth River Near Mattano Park - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Dead Body Found in New Jersey's Elizabeth River Near Mattano Park

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dead Body Found in New Jersey's Elizabeth River Near Mattano Park

    A dead body has been found in New Jersey's Elizabeth River Friday morning, a law enforcement source tells Telemundo 47. 

    The body was found where the waters receded by Mattano Park. The muddy area made the efforts of recovering the body, while not jeopardizing any evidence, difficult for authorities.

    Authorities were initially uncertain whether the body was male or female or how long it had been there.

    The body was seen being taken away by investigators on a gurny about midday Friday by law enforcement agents wearing protective gear.

    Top News Photos: Melania Trump on Her 1st Solo Global Trip

    [NATL] Top News Photos: First Lady Melania Trump's First Solo International Trip
    Carolyn Kaster/AP

    The Union County Medical Examiner's Office will be tasked with identifying the body so authorities can determine a cause of death.

    The investigation is ongoing.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us