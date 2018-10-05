A dead body has been found in New Jersey's Elizabeth River Friday morning, a law enforcement source tells Telemundo 47.

The body was found where the waters receded by Mattano Park. The muddy area made the efforts of recovering the body, while not jeopardizing any evidence, difficult for authorities.

Authorities were initially uncertain whether the body was male or female or how long it had been there.

The body was seen being taken away by investigators on a gurny about midday Friday by law enforcement agents wearing protective gear.

The Union County Medical Examiner's Office will be tasked with identifying the body so authorities can determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.