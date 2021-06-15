Staten Island

Dead Black Bear Cub Found in Vacant Staten Island Parking Lot

The cub, believed to be between a year and 16 months old, was found in a in the rear of a strip mall, according to police

Police stand around dead bear
Citizen App

In a strange find, a black bear cub was found dead in a vacant parking lot in Staten Island on Monday, police said.

The cub, believed to be between a year and 16 months old, was found just after 6 a.m. Monday in a lot outside of a Dollar Tree located in a New Springville strip mall, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The bear had injuries similar to being hit by a vehicle, police said. Officials from the state's Department of Environmental Conservation are looking into the cause of death, and said that there is no known population of black bears on Staten Island.

News

hit-and-run 55 mins ago

‘Gone Girl' Actor Lisa Banes Dies After Hit-and-Run Scooter Crash in NYC

COVID-19 21 hours ago

NY Reaches Restriction-Erasing Milestone; City to Hold Ticker-Tape Parade

The animal is believed to have somehow died or have been killed in another location and left at the Staten Island lot, according to SIlive.com. The outlet also reported that the bear had a large open wound on its body.

This article tagged under:

Staten Islandbears
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us