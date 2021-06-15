Dead Black Bear Cub Found in Vacant Staten Island Parking Lot

In a strange find, a black bear cub was found dead in a vacant parking lot in Staten Island on Monday, police said.

The cub, believed to be between a year and 16 months old, was found just after 6 a.m. Monday in a lot outside of a Dollar Tree located in a New Springville strip mall, according to police.

The bear had injuries similar to being hit by a vehicle, police said. Officials from the state's Department of Environmental Conservation are looking into the cause of death, and said that there is no known population of black bears on Staten Island.

The animal is believed to have somehow died or have been killed in another location and left at the Staten Island lot, according to SIlive.com. The outlet also reported that the bear had a large open wound on its body.