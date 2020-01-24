De Blasio to Meet With Health Officials as Concerns Around Deadly Virus Grow

The mayor of New York City, health officials and emergency officials will hold a meeting to craft a plan to deal with a new virus -- that has already killed 26 people and sickened hundreds in China -- if it were to arrive in the city.

Department of Health, NYC Emergency Management, FDNY, and NYPD leadership will join Mayor de Blasio Friday morning to discuss the possibility of coronavirus spreading to the city of 8.6 million people. Meanwhile, a patient in New Jersey was tested Thursday for possible infection but the results were negative.

“After an evaluation of the patient and consulting with the State Department of Health, experts have determined the patient does not have the Wuhan Coronavirus. Due to patient privacy, we are unable to provide additional information," Nancy Radwin of Hackensack Meridian Health said in a statement.

There's growing concerns around the deadly new virus as death toll in China rises to 26 on Friday, but the World Health Organization decided against declaring the outbreak a global emergency for now. However, precautions are being taken at U.S. airports, including at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Before flights from Wuhan, where the breakout originated, were grounded, passengers arriving in the U.S. were directed to JFK, Los Angeles International, San Francisco International, O'Hare Airport in Chicago and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where facilities were set up for screening.

The State Department has also issued a level 4 travel warning for Hubei province, warning Americans to not travel to the area.

Only one case of the virus in the U.S. has been confirmed so far in Washington state. Authorities in Texas and Southern California are working to confirm their own cases.

The U.S. joins a growing list of places outside mainland China reporting cases, following Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Initial symptoms of the virus can mirror those of the cold and flu, including cough, fever, chest tightening and shortness of breath, but can worsen to pneumonia.