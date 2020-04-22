De Blasio Says NYC 4th of July Celebrations Will Go on, in Some Fashion

New York City has already cancelled most of the summer's major attractions due to the coronavirus, but one thing is apparently still going to happen -- the city's annual 4th of July celebrations.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he had spoken to the CEO of Macy's, the sponsor of the city's annual fireworks show, and they agreed to put on a show of some kind this year.

"We don't know exactly what it's going to look like yet. There's a lot of things we're going to have to work through. But what we know for sure is, this wonderful show will go on," the mayor said in a video he tweeted Wednesday morning.

Summer’s going to be very different in our city this year, but I can promise you one thing: we’re working with @Macys to find a safe way to celebrate the Fourth of July. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/x3X580hpz9 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 22, 2020

Earlier this week the mayor said the city was cancelling permits for events in May and June, including a number of mass-gathering parades like Pride, Puerto Rican Day and Celebrate Israel.

And while there will be some kind of fireworks on July 4, where and how is still to be determined.

"We have to do it in a way that's safe and smart," the mayor said at his daily news conference.