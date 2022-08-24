De Blasio Goes to Harvard (for a Semester, Anyway)

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will serve as a visiting fellow at the Kennedy School at Harvard this semester, the school said Wednesday.

De Blasio joins a roster at the elite Institute of Politics that this semester includes the former prime minister of Sweden and former governor of Wyoming.

The former mayor's future plans have been an open question since he dropped out of the 10th District congressional race last month, following polls that showed him running a distant seventh. (Attorney Dan Goldman, the scion of a billionaire family and House counsel in Donald Trump's first impeachment, won that primary Tuesday night.)

De Blasio had hinted at a run for governor in his waning days in office, but opted out of that race as well before his surprise, and ultimately brief, entry into the congressional contest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He has since faced questions about whether he intends to use his campaign warchest to pay off significant past debts related to city and federal investigations.