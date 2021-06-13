Daytime Shooting Outside NYC Church Kills Man, Injures Woman: NYPD

A shooting in New York City took the life of a 41-year-old man and injured a 28-year-old woman outside a church Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers from the NYPD rushed to the Bronx scene where the two victims were shot outside a church on Prospect Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Police found Vaughn Flanders lying conscious but unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The woman was also taken to the hospital for several graze wounds and was treated and released.

No arrests were announced as of Sunday afternoon. The police investigation is ongoing.